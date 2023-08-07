Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRT is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRT is $36.82, which is $3.18 above the current price. The public float for VRT is 306.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRT on August 07, 2023 was 5.77M shares.

VRT) stock’s latest price update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.51 in comparison to its previous close of 34.50, however, the company has experienced a 37.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRT’s Market Performance

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen a 37.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 48.30% gain in the past month and a 149.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for VRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.42% for VRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 115.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRT Trading at 50.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +44.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +37.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.32. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 161.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from O’ Doherty Philip, who sale 1,916,824 shares at the price of $33.17 back on Aug 02. After this action, O’ Doherty Philip now owns 12,324,181 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $63,578,973 using the latest closing price.

O’ Doherty Philip, the Managing Director, E+I of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 137,206 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that O’ Doherty Philip is holding 14,241,005 shares at $3,704,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.