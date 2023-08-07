Vale S.A. (VALE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is above average at 5.40x. The 36-month beta value for VALE is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VALE is $16.45, which is $2.65 above than the current price. The public float for VALE is 4.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of VALE on August 07, 2023 was 21.83M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VALE) stock’s latest price update

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.22relation to previous closing price of 13.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that GM Looks to Deepen Mining Ties With Stake in Brazil’s Vale

VALE’s Market Performance

VALE’s stock has fallen by -2.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.01% and a quarterly rise of 3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Vale S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for VALE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VALE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VALE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VALE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VALE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $17 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VALE Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VALE fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Vale S.A. saw -18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vale S.A. stands at +38.01. The total capital return value is set at 33.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.34. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vale S.A. (VALE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.17. Total debt to assets is 14.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Vale S.A. (VALE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.