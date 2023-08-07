V.F. Corporation (VFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.89relation to previous closing price of 19.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 340.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is $23.61, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 385.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on August 07, 2023 was 6.64M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC’s stock has seen a -1.47% decrease for the week, with a 4.41% rise in the past month and a -7.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for V.F. Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for VFC’s stock, with a -20.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -29.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +1.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.