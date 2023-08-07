UTime Limited (UTME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UTME is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UTME is 3.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTME on August 07, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

UTME) stock’s latest price update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME)’s stock price has plunge by 3.44relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTME’s stock has risen by 8.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -75.77% and a quarterly drop of -55.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 33.73% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.31% for UTME stock, with a simple moving average of -59.93% for the last 200 days.

UTME Trading at -68.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.54%, as shares sank -74.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9987. In addition, UTime Limited saw -41.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.55 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -14.10. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.42.

Based on UTime Limited (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 96.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.03. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UTime Limited (UTME) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.