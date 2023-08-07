Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) has decreased by -10.97 when compared to last closing price of 68.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Upstart, Topgolf, RingCentral, Icahn Enterprises, Twilio, and More

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UPST is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UPST is $22.93, which is -$37.79 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 69.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 36.95% of that float. The average trading volume for UPST on August 07, 2023 was 11.59M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

The stock of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has seen a -6.83% decrease in the past week, with a 65.73% rise in the past month, and a 387.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.73% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for UPST’s stock, with a 158.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $49 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at 46.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares surge +65.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.99. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 359.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Mirgorodskaya Natalia, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jul 19. After this action, Mirgorodskaya Natalia now owns 39,470 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 26,072 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 419,777 shares at $625,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.