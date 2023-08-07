United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is above average at 4.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corporation (X) is $23.82, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for X is 220.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of X on August 07, 2023 was 6.84M shares.

X) stock’s latest price update

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.62 in relation to its previous close of 24.26. However, the company has experienced a -2.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that U.S. Steel Stock Surges. Its Forecast Bodes Well for Other Steelmakers.

X’s Market Performance

X’s stock has fallen by -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.06% and a quarterly rise of 15.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for United States Steel Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for X stock, with a simple moving average of -3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

X Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.81. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Davis Alicia J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.64 back on May 03. After this action, Davis Alicia J. now owns 8,704 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $22,645 using the latest closing price.

Ayers Andrea J., the Director of United States Steel Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $31.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ayers Andrea J. is holding 5,014 shares at $31,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United States Steel Corporation (X) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.