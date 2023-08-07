TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s (MEDS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MEDS stock has gone up by 35.92%, with a monthly decline of -22.01% and a quarterly surge of 80.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.95% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for MEDS’s stock, with a 38.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) by analysts is $12.75, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for MEDS is 0.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MEDS was 655.54K shares.

MEDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) has jumped by 16.16 compared to previous close of 8.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEDS Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.37%, as shares sank -24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +35.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.39. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 65.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.