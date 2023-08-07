Trading Update: Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Stock Endures 18.97% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen a -29.91% decrease in the past week, with a -31.04% drop in the past month, and a -46.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.97% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.32% for LGHL’s stock, with a -87.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for LGHL is 0.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for LGHL on August 07, 2023 was 206.93K shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) has decreased by -15.30 when compared to last closing price of 3.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL Trading at -33.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%, as shares sank -37.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -29.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -91.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.