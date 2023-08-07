Trading Update: Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock Endures 13.42% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has gone up by 11.20% for the week, with a 16.85% rise in the past month and a -15.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.42% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -32.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) by analysts is $3.63, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 566.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.49% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GOEV was 32.00M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.93 in relation to its previous close of 0.65. However, the company has experienced a 11.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/12/23 that Canoo Stock Gets Bump From NASA’s Artemis Program

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6114. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 992 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jul 18. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 283,903 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $694 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc., sale 2,490 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 284,962 shares at $1,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -200.30, with -99.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.