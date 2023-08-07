Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) has increased by 8.66 when compared to last closing price of 0.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOPS is $3.00, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 19.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for TOPS on August 07, 2023 was 352.64K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS’s stock has seen a 7.25% increase for the week, with a 21.31% rise in the past month and a 7.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -48.22% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6922. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -41.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 142.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.84. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.