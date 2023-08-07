Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 24.26 in relation to its previous close of 0.06. However, the company has experienced a 43.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 100.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIVC on August 07, 2023 was 13.52M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC’s stock has seen a 43.69% increase for the week, with a -34.70% drop in the past month and a -44.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.68% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.80% for TIVC’s stock, with a -86.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.69%, as shares sank -34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +43.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0542. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -88.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.