The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s (SAGE) Stock

The stock of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has gone down by -47.64% for the week, with a -60.31% drop in the past month and a -62.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.90% for SAGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.70% for SAGE’s stock, with a -58.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) is $61.94, which is $43.12 above the current market price. The public float for SAGE is 52.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAGE on August 07, 2023 was 850.36K shares.

SAGE) stock’s latest price update

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -49.70 compared to its previous closing price of 36.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -47.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SAGE Trading at -62.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -61.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE fell by -46.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.49. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw -52.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Barrett Elizabeth, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $50.50 back on May 09. After this action, Barrett Elizabeth now owns 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $50,500 using the latest closing price.

JONAS JEFFREY M, the Director of Sage Therapeutics Inc., sale 11,643 shares at $44.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that JONAS JEFFREY M is holding 121,981 shares at $519,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7116.69 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6931.88. The total capital return value is set at -36.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.55. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 94.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.