The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) Stock

In the past week, QNRX stock has gone down by -10.77%, with a monthly gain of 24.26% and a quarterly surge of 17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.62% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for QNRX’s stock, with a -46.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QNRX is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QNRX is $132.00, which is $125.29 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 0.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for QNRX on August 07, 2023 was 153.26K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has dropped by -10.17 in relation to previous closing price of 7.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QNRX Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -60.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -155.40, with -70.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.