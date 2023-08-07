The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SSP is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SSP is $12.00, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for SSP is 59.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume for SSP on August 07, 2023 was 352.74K shares.

The stock price of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has jumped by 13.42 compared to previous close of 9.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SSP’s Market Performance

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has seen a 12.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.09% gain in the past month and a 46.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for SSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.56% for SSP’s stock, with a -4.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SSP Trading at 21.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, The E.W. Scripps Company saw -17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from Scripps Elizabeth, who purchase 850 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Mar 03. After this action, Scripps Elizabeth now owns 3,916 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company, valued at $9,989 using the latest closing price.

Knutson Lisa A, the President, Scripps Networks of The E.W. Scripps Company, sale 9,950 shares at $14.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Knutson Lisa A is holding 49,844 shares at $140,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+43.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for The E.W. Scripps Company stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.72. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 47.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.