The Boeing Company (BA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BA stock has gone down by -0.84%, with a monthly gain of 11.66% and a quarterly surge of 19.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for The Boeing Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.62% for BA’s stock, with a 18.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Boeing Company (BA) is $256.68, which is $15.21 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 602.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on August 07, 2023 was 5.58M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has increased by 2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 231.36. However, the company has seen a -0.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/23 that Boeing Reports $149 Million Loss as Defense Charges Pile Up

BA Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.33. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 24.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with -3.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Boeing Company (BA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.