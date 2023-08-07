The 8.22% Simple Moving Average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen a -3.49% decrease in the past week, with a 2.24% gain in the past month, and a 9.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for ASX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for ASX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is above average at 11.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is $9.10, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for ASX is 1.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASX on August 07, 2023 was 5.38M shares.

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.04 in comparison to its previous close of 7.67, however, the company has experienced a -3.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 23.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.