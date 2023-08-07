The -16.25% Simple Moving Average of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (SPCE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SPCE stock has gone down by -5.34%, with a monthly gain of 1.09% and a quarterly surge of 7.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.05% for SPCE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) by analysts is $4.47, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for SPCE is 316.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.97% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SPCE was 23.62M shares.

SPCE) stock’s latest price update

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 3.80. However, the company has seen a -5.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/23 that Virgin Galactic Completes First Commercial Spaceflight After Setbacks, Delays

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $4.75 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPCE Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21625.61 for the present operating margin

-462.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at -21632.87. The total capital return value is set at -52.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.02. Equity return is now at value -121.40, with -51.50 for asset returns.

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.75. Total debt to assets is 41.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 236.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.