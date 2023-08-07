The -13.88% Decline of JOANN Inc.’s (JOAN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, JOAN stock has gone up by 23.42%, with a monthly gain of 59.12% and a quarterly plunge of -22.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.17% for JOANN Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.40% for JOAN’s stock, with a -50.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is $1.56, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for JOAN is 38.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JOAN on August 07, 2023 was 449.38K shares.

JOAN) stock’s latest price update

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN)’s stock price has soared by 11.38 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JOAN Trading at 20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.96%, as shares surge +44.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOAN rose by +23.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1495. In addition, JOANN Inc. saw -51.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOAN starting from Thibault Joseph, who sale 161 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thibault Joseph now owns 46,264 shares of JOANN Inc., valued at $190 using the latest closing price.

Hays Marybeth, the Director of JOANN Inc., purchase 22,300 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hays Marybeth is holding 44,664 shares at $25,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.07 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOANN Inc. stands at -9.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.