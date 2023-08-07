Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has gone up by 14.02% for the week, with a 24.65% rise in the past month and a 12.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.01% for TEVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.11% for TEVA’s stock, with a 10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is $9.94, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for TEVA is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On August 07, 2023, TEVA’s average trading volume was 14.28M shares.

TEVA) stock’s latest price update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.99 in relation to its previous close of 9.57. However, the company has experienced a 14.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/23 that Pharmaceutical Giants Set $19 Billion Opioid Settlement as States Debate How to Spend It

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEVA Trading at 24.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Hughes Eric A, who sale 52,742 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Aug 01. After this action, Hughes Eric A now owns 0 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $437,690 using the latest closing price.

Dethlefs Sven, the EVP, North America Commercial of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 58,066 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Dethlefs Sven is holding 165,381 shares at $547,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.