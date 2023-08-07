TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WULF is 1.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is $4.42, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 100.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.15% of that float. On August 07, 2023, WULF’s average trading volume was 4.59M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has decreased by -9.70 when compared to last closing price of 2.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WULF’s Market Performance

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a -18.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.04% drop in the past month, and a 29.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.63% for WULF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.12% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of 79.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares sank -23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF fell by -18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 256.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.