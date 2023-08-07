Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Stock Sees a2.24 Increase

In the past week, ERIC stock has gone down by -0.99%, with a monthly decline of -5.64% and a quarterly plunge of -5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for ERIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 14.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERIC is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is $6.24, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 2.99B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On August 07, 2023, ERIC’s average trading volume was 8.75M shares.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 4.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/18/23 that Ericsson Suffers as 5G Spending Slows

ERIC Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.