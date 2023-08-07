Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has gone down by -16.02% for the week, with a 10.77% rise in the past month and a -4.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.81% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for TDOC’s stock, with a -4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) by analysts is $29.73, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 163.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.05% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TDOC was 5.12M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.03 compared to its previous closing price of 26.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/18/23 that Teladoc Turns to Microsoft’s AI for Healthcare Automation

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.75. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Waters Michael Willem, who sale 19,340 shares at the price of $27.03 back on Aug 02. After this action, Waters Michael Willem now owns 25,937 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $522,741 using the latest closing price.

Raman-Tangella Vidya, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 5,215 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Raman-Tangella Vidya is holding 30,649 shares at $140,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -124.10, with -76.30 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.