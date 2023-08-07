TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TAL Education Group (TAL) by analysts is $7.50, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for TAL is 486.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.35% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TAL was 7.99M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 7.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group (TAL) has experienced a -10.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.28% rise in the past month, and a 23.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for TAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.85% for TAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.83. In addition, TAL Education Group saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, TAL Education Group (TAL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.