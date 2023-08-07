Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) is $1.00, The public float for TKAT is 31.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKAT on August 07, 2023 was 396.37K shares.

TKAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) has increased by 22.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TKAT’s Market Performance

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has seen a 15.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.45% decline in the past month and a -60.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.09% for TKAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.85% for TKAT’s stock, with a -62.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKAT Trading at -32.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.20%, as shares sank -23.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT rose by +15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2530. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -57.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -311.69. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.