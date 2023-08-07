Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRHC is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) is $8.38, which is -$1.94 below the current market price. The public float for TRHC is 23.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On August 07, 2023, TRHC’s average trading volume was 145.29K shares.

TRHC) stock’s latest price update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)’s stock price has soared by 31.80 in relation to previous closing price of 7.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRHC’s Market Performance

TRHC’s stock has risen by 28.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.14% and a quarterly rise of 92.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.17% for TRHC’s stock, with a 82.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRHC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for TRHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRHC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $10 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRHC Trading at 39.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +23.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRHC rose by +28.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. saw 108.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRHC starting from Cancro Thomas, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $4.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, Cancro Thomas now owns 211,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., valued at $49,910 using the latest closing price.

Purcell Michael J., the Director of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $4.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Purcell Michael J. is holding 88,514 shares at $42,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.12 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stands at -25.82. The total capital return value is set at -14.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.09. Equity return is now at value 325.40, with -33.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.