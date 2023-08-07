Home  »  Companies   »  T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Per...

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has gone up by 146.62% for the week, with a 80.89% rise in the past month and a 47.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.12% for IDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 87.26% for IDAI’s stock, with a -26.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IDAI is also noteworthy at -1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IDAI is $5.00, which is $8.01 above than the current price. The public float for IDAI is 5.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on August 07, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.95 in comparison to its previous close of 2.21, however, the company has experienced a 146.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDAI Trading at 39.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.21%, as shares surge +77.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +146.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1062. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -224.30 for the present operating margin
  • +52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. Equity return is now at value -769.80, with -189.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

