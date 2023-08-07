SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOUN is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $5.90, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 156.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.29% of that float. On August 07, 2023, SOUN’s average trading volume was 16.87M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has dropped by -4.98 in relation to previous closing price of 2.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has fallen by -12.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.34% and a quarterly drop of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.70% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.57% for SOUN’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at -35.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -42.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,261 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Jul 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 806,864 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $10,318 using the latest closing price.

EMAMI MAJID, the VP, Engineering of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 68,333 shares at $4.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that EMAMI MAJID is holding 301,389 shares at $302,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.