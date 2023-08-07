Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) by analysts is $0.61, The public float for SYTA is 168.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SYTA was 14.15M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) has plunged by -6.73 when compared to previous closing price of 0.05, but the company has seen a 11.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SYTA’s Market Performance

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a 11.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.77% drop in the past month, and a -55.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -64.65% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -35.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares sank -21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0489. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -68.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. Equity return is now at value -174.20, with -113.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.