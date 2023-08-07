Should You Invest in PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Now?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PDCE is at 2.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PDCE is $80.67, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for PDCE is 85.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.60% of that float. The average trading volume for PDCE on August 07, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 74.05. However, the company has seen a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/22/23 that Chevron Bets on Colorado Oil With PDC Energy Deal

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has seen a 0.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.31% gain in the past month and a 18.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for PDCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for PDCE’s stock, with a 8.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PDCE Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.46. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from Meyers R Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.87 back on Jul 17. After this action, Meyers R Scott now owns 154,910 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $177,175 using the latest closing price.

Meyers R Scott, the EVP, CFO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $70.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meyers R Scott is holding 157,410 shares at $177,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.13 for the present operating margin

+65.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at +41.26. The total capital return value is set at 58.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.67. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.48. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.