Should You Invest in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KKR is $69.25, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 648.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for KKR on August 07, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.04 in relation to its previous close of 60.19. However, the company has experienced a 5.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a 5.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.12% rise in the past month, and a 21.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for KKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for KKR’s stock, with a 18.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.19. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Phorm Investors L.P., who purchase 1,735,988 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Jul 21. After this action, KKR Phorm Investors L.P. now owns 24,411,968 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $5,728,760 using the latest closing price.

KKR Alternative Assets LLC, the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., purchase 459,348 shares at $27.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that KKR Alternative Assets LLC is holding 943,806 shares at $12,857,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.