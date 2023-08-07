Should You Invest in DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DKNG is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DKNG is $30.87, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 439.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.30% of that float. The average trading volume for DKNG on August 07, 2023 was 11.19M shares.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.84 in relation to its previous close of 29.99. However, the company has experienced a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/23 that DraftKings Is Cracking the U.S. Sports-Betting Boom. The Stock Is Surging.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has experienced a -1.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.80% rise in the past month, and a 48.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for DKNG’s stock, with a 63.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $20 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.85. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 178.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Kalish Matthew, who sale 311,207 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kalish Matthew now owns 2,788,200 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $10,674,400 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason sale 450,000 shares at $30.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Robins Jason is holding 4,313,239 shares at $13,945,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -99.50, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.