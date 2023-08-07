Should You Invest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AHI is at 3.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AHI is $3.00, which is -$1.33 below the current market price. The public float for AHI is 3.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for AHI on August 07, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

AHI) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has increased by 11.78 compared to its previous closing price of 3.82. However, the company has seen a 29.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AHI’s Market Performance

AHI’s stock has risen by 29.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.56% and a quarterly rise of 223.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.06% for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.24% for AHI stock, with a simple moving average of 94.71% for the last 200 days.

AHI Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%, as shares sank -13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +238.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +19.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 160.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.