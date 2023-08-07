SharkNinja Inc. (SN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

SN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SN on August 07, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SN) stock’s latest price update

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has dropped by -10.48 in relation to previous closing price of 30.05.

SN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.93% for SN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.93% for the last 200 days.

SN Trading at -27.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN fell by -36.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw -36.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.