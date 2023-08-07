Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS)’s stock price has plunge by 30.99relation to previous closing price of 2.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SQNS is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SQNS is $6.56, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for SQNS is 40.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SQNS on August 07, 2023 was 80.84K shares.

SQNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has seen a 18.72% increase in the past week, with a 24.55% rise in the past month, and a 18.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for SQNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.92% for SQNS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQNS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SQNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQNS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SQNS Trading at 23.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +21.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQNS rose by +19.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Sequans Communications S.A. saw -15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.04 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sequans Communications S.A. stands at -14.88. Equity return is now at value -158.50, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.