SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for S is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for S is $17.22, which is $1.89 above the current price. The public float for S is 230.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of S on August 07, 2023 was 8.54M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has decreased by -1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 15.97. However, the company has seen a 1.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that SentinelOne Is a ‘Long-Term Share Gainer,’ Analyst Says

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has experienced a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.74% rise in the past month, and a -1.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for S’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

S Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.13 back on Jul 13. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 890,794 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $605,136 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 890,794 shares at $592,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.