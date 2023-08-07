Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) is $5.50, The public float for SVFD is 4.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 07, 2023, SVFD’s average trading volume was 470.17K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SVFD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) has increased by 9.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SVFD’s Market Performance

SVFD’s stock has risen by 14.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.10% and a quarterly drop of -19.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.37% for Save Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.53% for SVFD stock, with a simple moving average of -34.62% for the last 200 days.

SVFD Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVFD rose by +14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5965. In addition, Save Foods Inc. saw -16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1449.43 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Save Foods Inc. stands at -1456.74. Equity return is now at value -109.70, with -97.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.