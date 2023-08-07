Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) has gone up by 13.46% for the week, with a 3.51% rise in the past month and a -12.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.42% for SDOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for SDOT’s stock, with a 16.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SDOT is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SDOT is $3.70, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for SDOT is 14.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.47% of that float. The average trading volume for SDOT on August 07, 2023 was 415.93K shares.

SDOT) stock’s latest price update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.27 in comparison to its previous close of 1.10, however, the company has experienced a 13.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SDOT Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1838. In addition, Sadot Group Inc. saw 29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from AGGIA FZ LLC, who purchase 8,855,452 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Jul 14. After this action, AGGIA FZ LLC now owns 12,492,069 shares of Sadot Group Inc., valued at $27,629,010 using the latest closing price.

Frost Malcolm B., the Director of Sadot Group Inc., purchase 6,579 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Frost Malcolm B. is holding 65,988 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc. stands at -4.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.