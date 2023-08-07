RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RVLP is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RVLP is $3.20, which is $2.73 above the current price. The public float for RVLP is 48.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVLP on August 07, 2023 was 86.98K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVLP) stock’s latest price update

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP)’s stock price has soared by 9.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RVLP’s Market Performance

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) has experienced a 13.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month, and a -39.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.08% for RVLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for RVLP’s stock, with a -56.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RVLP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RVLP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RVLP Trading at -26.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLP rose by +13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4457. In addition, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc saw -58.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.07 for the present operating margin

+80.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -103.96. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.