Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (RGTI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RGTI stock has gone up by 24.55%, with a monthly gain of 86.39% and a quarterly surge of 604.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.51% for Rigetti Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.40% for RGTI’s stock, with a 156.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RGTI is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RGTI is $1.00, which is -$1.74 below the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume for RGTI on August 07, 2023 was 5.69M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) has surged by 0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 2.73, but the company has seen a 24.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGTI Trading at 84.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.83%, as shares surge +100.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +271.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +24.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 275.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 140,810 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $22,880 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 140,810 shares at $10,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-791.51 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigetti Computing Inc. stands at -545.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.