ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RETO is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RETO is 6.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RETO on August 07, 2023 was 806.32K shares.

RETO) stock’s latest price update

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.71 in comparison to its previous close of 3.09, however, the company has experienced a 23.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RETO’s Market Performance

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has experienced a 23.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 144.74% rise in the past month, and a 6.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.79% for RETO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.79% for RETO’s stock, with a -20.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RETO Trading at 78.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.42%, as shares surge +142.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO rose by +23.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw -31.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -219.85 for the present operating margin
  • +12.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at -225.98. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -40.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

