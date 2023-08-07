Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has seen a -32.51% decrease in the past week, with a -16.17% drop in the past month, and a 7.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.91% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of 22.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is $9.31, which is -$1.05 below the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 105.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDFN on August 07, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) has decreased by -6.82 when compared to last closing price of 10.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -32.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/23 that Opendoor, Redfin Stocks Tumble on Weak Outlooks

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $10.50 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -31.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 138.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 174,588 shares at the price of $9.34 back on May 26. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 261,401 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $1,629,936 using the latest closing price.

Taubman Christian John, the Chief Growth Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $8.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Taubman Christian John is holding 34,492 shares at $87,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.