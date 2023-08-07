Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.17 in relation to previous closing price of 12.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RXRX is also noteworthy at -0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RXRX is $15.13, which is $4.45 above than the current price. The public float for RXRX is 159.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.38% of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on August 07, 2023 was 5.76M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX’s stock has seen a -20.24% decrease for the week, with a 64.18% rise in the past month and a 118.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.95% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.71% for RXRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +57.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -19.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 46.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 65,015 shares at the price of $13.04 back on Aug 02. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 890,719 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $847,712 using the latest closing price.

Larson Tina Marriott, the President and COO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $13.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Larson Tina Marriott is holding 424,160 shares at $108,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.