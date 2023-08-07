Real-Time Update: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has seen a -6.73% decrease in the past week, with a -11.17% drop in the past month, and a -43.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.27% for MDNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for MDNA’s stock, with a -28.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDNA is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDNA is $4.05, The public float for MDNA is 53.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDNA on August 07, 2023 was 131.33K shares.

MDNA) stock’s latest price update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.52%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4467. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. saw -8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.