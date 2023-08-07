Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has seen a -6.12% decrease in the past week, with a -9.73% drop in the past month, and a 31.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.06% for QRTEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for QRTEA is $0.80, The public float for QRTEA is 349.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for QRTEA on August 07, 2023 was 8.96M shares.

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA)’s stock price has soared by 0.35 in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0372. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -42.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Rawlinson David, who sale 89,300 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rawlinson David now owns 372,004 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $82,406 using the latest closing price.

Wilm Renee L, the Chief Legal/Admin Officer of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 18,100 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wilm Renee L is holding 33,166 shares at $16,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value -241.50, with -20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.