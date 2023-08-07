Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Stock Sees a-4.85 Decrease

In the past week, QUBT stock has gone down by -16.91%, with a monthly decline of -6.36% and a quarterly surge of 6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Quantum Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.76% for QUBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is $9.50, which is $8.07 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 33.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On August 07, 2023, QUBT’s average trading volume was 2.32M shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QUBT Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.62%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3054. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Jul 28. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 926,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc., valued at $18,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.