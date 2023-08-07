Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a -24.41% decrease in the past week, with a -64.69% drop in the past month, and a -88.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.45% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.86% for PBTS’s stock, with a -91.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $210.00, The public float for PBTS is 27.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on August 07, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.90 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a -24.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBTS Trading at -77.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares sank -58.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -25.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3265. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -92.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.