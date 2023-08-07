Polished.com Inc. (POL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polished.com Inc. (POL) is $1.00, The public float for POL is 101.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POL on August 07, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has increased by 11.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -63.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

POL’s Market Performance

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has seen a -63.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -49.35% decline in the past month and a -48.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.22% for POL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.38% for POL’s stock, with a -59.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POL Trading at -52.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.45%, as shares sank -55.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -63.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4772. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -60.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc. (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polished.com Inc. (POL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.