Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PT is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PT is 7.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume for PT on August 07, 2023 was 79.16K shares.

PT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) has jumped by 7.83 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PT’s Market Performance

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has seen a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.75% gain in the past month and a 34.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.66% for PT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.83% for PT’s stock, with a 72.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PT Trading at 25.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +29.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0938. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw 204.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.31 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -255.05. Equity return is now at value 67.90, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.