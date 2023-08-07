Home  »  Companies   »  Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Stock: Ana...

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for PT is 7.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume for PT on August 07, 2023 was 79.16K shares.

The stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) has jumped by 7.83 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PT’s Market Performance

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has seen a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.75% gain in the past month and a 34.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.66% for PT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.83% for PT’s stock, with a 72.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PT Trading at 25.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +29.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0938. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw 204.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -109.31 for the present operating margin
  • +8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -255.05. Equity return is now at value 67.90, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

