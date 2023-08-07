PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PXMD is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 3.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXMD on August 07, 2023 was 761.44K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) has jumped by 9.49 compared to previous close of 0.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD’s stock has fallen by -0.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.56% and a quarterly drop of -54.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.69% for PXMD’s stock, with a -63.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -31.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares sank -21.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7573. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -67.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 3,495 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Mar 09. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 541,633 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $5,033 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Chief Operating Officer of PaxMedica Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 288,452 shares at $4,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.