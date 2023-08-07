Home  »  Companies   »  ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) vs. Its Peers: A...

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for PRZO is 2.15M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRZO on August 07, 2023 was 627.74K shares.

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) has dropped by -28.26 compared to previous close of 2.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -40.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

PRZO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.21% for PRZO’s stock, with a -39.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRZO Trading at -39.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.10% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO fell by -40.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. saw -58.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​